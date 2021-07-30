Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Gareth Southgate gets Freedom of Middlesbrough

By Press Association
July 30 2021, 1.57pm Updated: July 30 2021, 2.57pm
England manager Gareth Southgate has been awarded the Freedom of Middlesbrough (Nick Potts/PA)
Councillors have agreed to give England manager Gareth Southgate the Freedom of Middlesbrough in recognition of the “joy” spread by his team.

The 50-year-old former Boro captain and manager was taken to the hearts of Teessiders, winning the only trophy in its history when he was skipper.

He has been praised for his leadership of the England team both on the pitch – taking them to the final of the Euros for the first time – and off it, with his stance against racism.

SOCCER Carling Cup Final
Middlesbrough’s captain Gareth Southgate punches the air in front of the Boro fans before lifting The Carling Cup (Nick Potts/PA)

He was captain of Middlesbrough when they won the League Cup in 2004.

At a full council meeting this week, councillors agreed to bestow him with the honour, agreeing with a resolution which said: “After some of the most difficult and tragic 18 months this country has faced, this England football team led by Gareth Southgate has given everyone some much needed hope and joy.

“In difficult times, Gareth Southgate has united England with his unifying presence, leadership and quiet charisma.

“As a former captain and manager of Middlesbrough Football Club, Gareth has a unique connection with our town.

“This council believes it is fitting to award him the Freedom of the Borough.”

Southgate, born in Watford growing up in West Sussex, now lives in Harrogate, North Yorkshire.

