Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 31st 2021 Show Links
Sport

Middlesbrough forward Rumarn Burrell joins Kilmarnock on loan

By Press Association
July 30 2021, 2.33pm
Kilmarnock manager Tommy Wright has signed Rumarn Burrell on a season-long loan deal (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Kilmarnock manager Tommy Wright has signed Rumarn Burrell on a season-long loan deal (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Middlesbrough forward Rumarn Burrell has joined Kilmarnock on a season-long loan, subject to international clearance.

The 20-year-old scored four goals in 15 appearances for Boro’s under-23 side last season and has also had loan spells at Bradford and Grimsby.

His Boro team-mate Zach Hemming is also on loan at the Scottish Championship club.

Killie manager Tommy Wright told the club website: “He’s a young striker and (assistant manager) Paul Stephenson brought him to my attention. We’ve watched him and had good reports about him.

“He’s quick, strong and decent in front of goal and will stretch teams as well and he should be fine to be added to the squad for Monday’s game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier