Middlesbrough forward Rumarn Burrell joins Kilmarnock on loan

Middlesbrough forward Rumarn Burrell has joined Kilmarnock on a season-long loan, subject to international clearance.

The 20-year-old scored four goals in 15 appearances for Boro’s under-23 side last season and has also had loan spells at Bradford and Grimsby.

His Boro team-mate Zach Hemming is also on loan at the Scottish Championship club.

Killie manager Tommy Wright told the club website: “He’s a young striker and (assistant manager) Paul Stephenson brought him to my attention. We’ve watched him and had good reports about him.

“He’s quick, strong and decent in front of goal and will stretch teams as well and he should be fine to be added to the squad for Monday’s game.”