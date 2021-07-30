Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
UEFA announces capacity of 13,000 for Super Cup

By Press Association
July 30 2021, 3.19pm
Cesar Azpilicueta captained Chelsea to European success over Manchester City in Portugal (Nick Potts/PA)
A crowd of up to 13,000 will be able to attend the UEFA Super Cup between Chelsea and Villarreal at Windsor Park in Belfast.

Champions League winners Chelsea meet the Spanish Europa League holders on August 11, kicking off at 8pm.

Tickets sales for fans of each team will be managed by the respective clubs.

Supporters can apply for general tickets up until 3pm on August 2 – with all of those successful required to show proof of a negative PCR or lateral flow Covid-19 test on entry to the ground, where no food or drink will be sold from the kiosks on the concourse area.

Any fans coming from outside the UK will need to comply with border entry restrictions and requirements which are in force at the time of the match – with no exemptions granted to ticket holders.

Seats will be made available at prices ranging from 40 euros (£35) for ‘Category 3’ up to 120 euros (£106) for ‘Category 1’, with supporters able to apply for up to two tickets per person.

A general view of Windsor Park stadium
Should demand exceed the number of available tickets, a random draw will take place.

Governing body UEFA noted the attendance level “may be adjusted according to the latest decisions from the local authorities”.

As at Euro 2020, tickets can be downloaded to the official UEFA app.

