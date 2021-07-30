Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Arsenal sign Brighton defender Ben White in reported £50m deal

By Press Association
July 30 2021, 4.17pm Updated: July 30 2021, 4.54pm
Ben White made his England debut ahead of this summer’s European Championship (Lee Smith/PA)
Arsenal have signed England defender Ben White from Brighton.

The 23-year-old, who was part of the Three Lions’ Euro 2020 squad, has penned a long-term deal at the Emirates for a reported £50million after completing his medical on Friday.

White impressed for the Seagulls last term, making 36 Premier League appearances, and leaves for a club-record fee.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta said on the club’s website: “Ben was a top target for us and it’s great that we’ve completed his signing.

“Ben has been educated with two very good clubs, Brighton and Leeds, in recent seasons. He has benefitted well from two very good coaching set-ups and has shown with both Brighton and on loan with Leeds what a strong talent he is.

“Ben is an intelligent defender who is very comfortable with the ball at his feet and his style fits perfectly with us.

“And of course, he is still young, so his age and profile fits with what we are building here. We are all looking forward to Ben being central to our future long-term plans.”

Brighton boss Graham Potter added: “We are incredibly proud of him and what he has achieved and much credit must go to our academy, who have played such an important role in developing Ben from a younger age.

“On behalf of everyone at the Albion, I would like to thank him for his contribution to the club, he has been a pleasure to work with ever since I arrived here, and wish him well for the future.”

White cut his teeth with loan spells at Newport and Peterborough, but it was a season-long stay at Leeds where he really developed before following that up last season for Brighton.

That made him Arsenal’s top transfer target this summer and technical director Edu was delighted to get the deal over the line.

The Brazilian said: “Ben has been a key target this summer. He has so many qualities which make us so excited he’s joining us.

“Ben’s a young English player with a great future. He’s very strong defensively, good on the ball with a great passing range. We’re delighted Ben’s signed and we look forward to him growing with us.”

