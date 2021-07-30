Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
QPR sign former Sheffield Wednesday full-back Moses Odubajo

By Press Association
July 30 2021, 4.22pm
Moses Odubajo has joined QPR on a one-year deal (Richard Sellers/PA)
QPR have announced the signing of Moses Odubajo on a one-year deal.

The full-back joins from Sheffield Wednesday and has been training with the Rs throughout pre-season, scoring a superb goal in their friendly win against Manchester United.

He has also had spells at Brentford, where he worked under current Hoops boss Mark Warburton, and Hull and was part of the Tigers team promoted to the Premier League in 2016 before suffering a knee injury which kept him out of action for two years.

Odubajo told his new club’s website: “I said to myself over the summer that this was the year that I wanted to get back out there and do the things I know I can do, week in, week out.

“I have been given the chance here by a manager I know really well to join a good team and hopefully add some quality.”

