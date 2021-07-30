Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 31st 2021 Show Links
Sport

Marc Albrighton signs new Leicester deal

By Press Association
July 30 2021, 4.34pm
Marc Albrighton helped the Foxes win the FA Cup last season (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
Marc Albrighton helped the Foxes win the FA Cup last season (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Leicester winger Marc Albrighton has signed a contract extension to 2024.

The 31-year-old made 42 appearances last season, helping the Foxes beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

Albrighton joined the club from Aston Villa in the summer of 2014 and was part of the team which went on to win the 2015-16 Premier League title.

“I’m delighted. Obviously, it’s a club that is progressing every single year,” said Albrighton, who has played 253 times for the Foxes.

“It’s a fantastic club with the people here and the direction that they’re going – it’s great to be a part of.”

Albrighton added on LCFC TV: “I have always been the type of player and person who wants to establish himself at a club and stay there.

“I’m settled here and I’m really enjoying it.”

Leicester – who finished fifth last season, just missing out on Champions League qualification again – will play champions Manchester City in the FA Community Shield on August 7 ahead of the new domestic campaign.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]