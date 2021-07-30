Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Hearts will not underestimate Celtic, insists ex-Hoops winger Gary Mackay-Steven

By Press Association
July 30 2021, 5.34pm
Gary MacKay-Steven in his Celtic days (Jane Barlow/PA)
Hearts winger Gary Mackay-Steven knows they cannot afford to underestimate his former Celtic team-mates when they visit Tynecastle on Saturday night.

But Mackay-Steven is determined to impose Hearts’ attacking game on their visitors as they return to the top flight.

Celtic crashed out of the Champions League against Danish side Midtjylland in midweek and a young defence shipped six goals to West Ham in a friendly days earlier.

Mackay-Steven said: “A lot has been said about Celtic but it’s still Celtic, still a massive team, a massive challenge and they have still got great players.

“We know it’s going to be a tough, tough game. I still know a lot of the boys there and the quality they have.

“We won’t underestimate them at all. They are as tough a game as you’ll get to start with.

“But at the same time we want to focus on ourselves, impose our style of play on the game and come out with a good performance and a good result.”

Swedish centre-back Carl Starfelt is set to feature after his first Celtic training session but the inexperience of the Hoops back line could give Hearts an opportunity.

Former Aberdeen and Dundee United player Mackay-Steven said: “It’s not just Celtic, we want to attack any team and show how good a team we are. But they play for Celtic, they are good players. They have had some mixed results but it’s going to be a tough, tough game.

“But we go into every game confident, we are a big team and want to focus on ourselves attacking and creating chances.

“Last season proved different challenges. It’s a tough league, the Championship, teams sometimes sit in, sometimes try and play.

“In this league, certainly Celtic like to impose our style, but we need to concentrate on ourselves and impose what we have been working on and bring the confidence. Especially when we are playing at home, we want to take it to each team that comes.”

