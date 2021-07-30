Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan determined to keep Lewis O’Brien at club

Huddersfield head coach Carlos Corberan insists the club will do all they can to keep hold of midfielder Lewis O’Brien.

O’Brien emerged as one of Huddersfield’s star performers under Corberan last season and has been linked with a move to West Yorkshire rivals Leeds.

The 22-year-old has been reported to be in the final year of his contract with the Terriers, while former Leeds coach Corberan said he was unaware if an approach had been made.

“I don’t know, but I understand any club from the Premier League being interested in O’Brien because for me he’s a player, with his age, his performances, his mentality,” Corberan said.

“So I understand that different clubs will be interested in a player like him.

“I want that (for O’Brien to stay). He represents very well the values of this club. He has been an important player, a former academy player.

“He’s a very important player for us and we will try to do our best to keep him in our team.”

Corberan will embark on his second season in charge at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday when his side play at Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup.

The 38-year-old Spaniard, who this week added Norwich midfielder Danel Sinani to his squad on a season-long loan, also refused to be drawn on Huddersfield’s reported interest in defender Tom Lees.

Lees is a free agent after Wednesday declined to extend his seven-year stay at Hillsborough earlier this summer.

“I don’t talk about any players unless they are signed, so you can ask me about Danel Sinani as he was the last, but I don’t talk about anyone unless they are here,” Corberan said.

The Terriers’ other summer signings, Levi Colwill, Josh Ruffels, Matty Pearson, Jordan Rhodes, Lee Nicholls and Ollie Turton, are all in contention to face Wednesday, who were relegated to League One last season.

Fraizer Campbell and Rarmani Edmonds-Green have not yet returned to the squad after recently testing positive for coronavirus and Pipa (groin), Aaron Rowe (foot) and Rolando Aarons (knee) will not feature.