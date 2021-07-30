Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 31st 2021 Show Links
Sport

Hibernian midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes relishing playing in front of fans

By Press Association
July 30 2021, 5.53pm
Jake Doyle-Hayes (left) in action for St Mirren (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jake Doyle-Hayes (left) in action for St Mirren (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Jake Doyle-Hayes is savouring the prospect of finally playing in front of fans for the first time in Scotland after making his delayed Hibernian debut.

The former St Mirren midfielder played for an hour in Hibernian’s 2-1 Europa Conference League qualifying win over Santa Coloma in Andorra, which set up a third-round clash against Croatian side Rijeka.

Now he hopes to feature against Motherwell at Fir Park on Sunday in Hibs’ cinch Premiership opener.

“I’m delighted to be back out there on the pitch,” the 22-year-old Irishman said.

“The summer was frustrating, I picked up a bit of a hamstring injury, which wasn’t ideal.

“But I was absolutely delighted to get out there and into this jersey and to progress to the next round.

“It was tough conditions, it was so hot. For large parts we controlled the game and played at our own tempo, so that helped a lot. It was a great feeling to be back out there with my new team-mates.”

Hibs have been handed 2,000 tickets for Fir Park, with Motherwell on the way to selling out 4,500 home seats.

“It will be unbelievable,” Doyle-Hayes said. “Last season I was up here in Scotland and didn’t have any fans and didn’t experience anything.

“It will be amazing to have them back and hopefully we can hit the ground running and get the season off to a positive start.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier