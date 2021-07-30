Sport Summer signing Jay Emmanuel-Thomas set to be fit for Aberdeen opener By Press Association July 30 2021, 7.01pm Jay Emmanuel-Thomas is set to be fit for Aberdeen’s cinch Premiership opener with Dundee United (Steve Welsh/PA) Jay Emmanuel-Thomas is set to be fit for Aberdeen’s cinch Premiership opener at home to Dundee United on Sunday. The summer recruit from Livingston sustained a nasty facial gash during Thursday’s Europa Conference League qualifier at BK Hacken, but the forward is expected to recover in time for this weekend. Youngster Dean Campbell sat out the trip to Gothenburg due to a training-ground knock and will be assessed ahead of the league opener at Pittodrie. Dundee United manager Tam Courts reported a clean bill of health for his first league match in charge. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Stephen Glass relieved to see Aberdeen through after ‘frantic’ Hacken clash Aberdeen make European progress despite 2-0 defeat to 10-man BK Hacken Lewis Ferguson at the double as Aberdeen stroll to victory in Europa Conference Aberdeen agree deal to sign Jay Emmanuel-Thomas from Livingston