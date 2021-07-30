Sport Motherwell to assess Juhani Ojala fitness ahead of Hibernian clash By Press Association July 30 2021, 7.06pm Finland’s Juhani Ojala is aiming for a Motherwell debut (Niall Carson/PA) Motherwell will assess the fitness of new signing Juhani Ojala ahead of the cinch Premiership opener against Hibernian. The Finland defender was in quarantine ahead of his signing on Thursday. Bevis Mugabi has trained this week following shoulder surgery but might have to wait for his first appearance of the season while Liam Grimshaw, Connor Shields and Mark O’Hara remain on the sidelines. Hibernian hope to have Scott Allan back for the trip to Lanarkshire. The midfielder missed the midweek European win over Santa Coloma with a slight injury. Joe Newell returns from suspension for the league opener. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Hibernian midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes relishing playing in front of fans Graham Alexander keen to sign players who can serve Motherwell in the long term Justin Amaluzor is a winner as Motherwell ease past Annan in Premier Sports Cup Hibernian boss Jack Ross signs contract extension