Motherwell to assess Juhani Ojala fitness ahead of Hibernian clash

Motherwell will assess the fitness of new signing Juhani Ojala ahead of the cinch Premiership opener against Hibernian.

The Finland defender was in quarantine ahead of his signing on Thursday.

Bevis Mugabi has trained this week following shoulder surgery but might have to wait for his first appearance of the season while Liam Grimshaw, Connor Shields and Mark O’Hara remain on the sidelines.

Hibernian hope to have Scott Allan back for the trip to Lanarkshire.

The midfielder missed the midweek European win over Santa Coloma with a slight injury.

Joe Newell returns from suspension for the league opener.