Sport Charlie Adam and Liam Fontaine could bolster Dundee By Press Association July 30 2021, 7.31pm Dundee manager James McPake (PA) Dundee’s selection problems have eased ahead of their cinch Premiership return. One unnamed player remains out for the visit of St Mirren after catching Covid-19. But five players who were identified as potential close contacts have been cleared to play. Charlie Adam (calf) and Liam Fontaine (hamstring) are expected to make the game. But Alex Jakubiak (hamstring) and Cammy Kerr (knee) look set to miss out for James McPake’s side. St Mirren have a full bill of health for the trip to Tayside. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier JIM SPENCE: Dundee United fans fear the worst but St Johnstone and Dundee supporters are more optimistc Beni Baningime could start for Hearts against Celtic Hibernian midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes relishing playing in front of fans James McPake challenges Dundee to consistently compete in the Premiership