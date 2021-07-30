Sport Beni Baningime could start for Hearts against Celtic By Press Association July 30 2021, 7.36pm Beni Baningime is set for a debut (Bartington Coombs/PA) New arrival Beni Baningime could start for Hearts in their cinch Premiership opener against Celtic. The midfielder trained with Hearts on Thursday and Friday and will be in the squad for Saturday’s game. John Souttar is set to feature after missing the cup win over Inverness as a precaution. Swedish defender Carl Starfelt is in the Celtic squad after completing his quarantine period. Fellow new signing Kyogo Furuhashi is expected to arrive this weekend but is unlikely to play. Leigh Griffiths (calf) remains out but Nir Bitton is back from a European ban. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Charlie Adam and Liam Fontaine could bolster Dundee Hearts will not underestimate Celtic, insists ex-Hoops winger Gary Mackay-Steven Livingston manager David Martindale expects his new signings to get a shock Beni Baningime in line for Hearts debut against Celtic