Sport

Austrian midfielder David Cancola made to wait for Ross County debut

By Press Association
July 30 2021, 8.06pm
Ross County host St Johnstone (PA)
Austrian midfielder David Cancola will have to wait for his Ross County debut.

County begin their cinch Premiership campaign against St Johnstone on Saturday but the new signing from Slovan Liberec is in quarantine until Monday.

County have been trying to sort a loan deal for Arsenal defender Harry Clarke.

Chris Kane is unlikely to start for St Johnstone.

The striker has not had the same game time as his team-mates during pre-season.

However, Kane could feature from the bench in Dingwall.

