Stephen Glass: Dundee Utd will know they are facing a different Aberdeen

Stephen Glass is eager for Aberdeen to make a strong start to the cinch Premiership campaign and warned Sunday’s opponents Dundee United to expect a “different team” from their last meeting in April.

The Dons suffered a 3-0 loss at home to the Tangerines in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals at the end of last season and the sides do battle again at Pittodrie this weekend.

Aberdeen have recruited well this summer with Scott Brown, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas and Christian Ramirez among those to have signed to add to the positivity growing at the club.

Glass said: “Dundee United won three nothing last time which we are well aware of. They will come with that in the back of their mind and having won a good number of games in the cup this season, but they also know they are coming up to a different Aberdeen team.

“There is a different mentality and we have added great quality. We have added good players and I am looking forward to seeing this game on Sunday.”

Similarities can be drawn between the two teams with Glass appointed in March to replace Derek McInnes, who left after seven years at the helm.

Dundee United also have a new man in charge in the shape of 39-year-old Tam Courts, who took over from the vastly-experienced Micky Mellon during the summer and started with four consecutive Scottish League Cup group wins.

“We have already seen what Dundee United look like this year,” Glass added.

“They also had a highly experienced manager last season and they have changed so maybe there is a similarity in that aspect. To me, it is about what we do and it always will be.

“I think they might be slightly younger than they have before, but we won’t be fooled into thinking it is an academy team.

“Their first group of players is very strong and it won’t be too dissimilar to what we played last time. (Marc) McNulty has obviously gone but Charlie Mulgrew has come in to give them some real experience.

“As a club there is a lot of talk about how young they go but I don’t think you will see a young team come up here on Sunday.”

Forward Thomas is set to be fit for Aberdeen despite being forced off during Thursday’s Europa Conference League tie against BK Hacken with a facial injury.

Glass will hope the well-travelled striker can improve their goal return this term after the Dons managed only 36 goals in 38 league matches last season despite a fourth-placed finish.

A 5-1 first-leg victory over BK Hacken in front of more than 5,000 supporters at Pittodrie last week was a great start to the new era and the attendance will be even bigger for the visit of the Tangerines.

“The target is certainly not to move backwards. We want to try and improve year on year but the challenge is win on Sunday,” Glass insisted.

“We had a great performance at home in front of people last week and it is important with that atmosphere in the stadium again we can recreate that performance we gave last Thursday.

“That is the aim and what the group of players are hungry to do because they know how it felt after the game. I know they are wanting more of the same.”