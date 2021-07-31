MK Dons criticise timing of Swansea’s approach for boss Russell Martin

MK Dons have expressed their “extreme disappointment” at the timing of Swansea’s approach to speak with manager Russell Martin.

The Sky Bet League One club start their domestic campaign on Saturday at Bournemouth in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

But managerless Swansea are eager to lure Martin to the Liberty Stadium even though the Dons boss has already turned down the offer to succeed Steve Cooper, the PA news agency understands.

“MK Dons can confirm that an official approach has been made by Swansea City to speak to Russell Martin regarding their vacant managerial position,” an official club statement read on Saturday.

“To our extreme disappointment, this was received less than 24 hours prior to our first competitive fixture of the season. To minimise disruption to our players and our match preparation, it was decided that this would be discussed after today’s game.

“It was not our intention to release a statement until after discussions regarding the approach had taken place but given the intense media speculation, we felt it necessary to confirm the situation to both our players this morning and to our supporters before the game.

“The club will make no further comment at this time while we focus on this afternoon’s fixture.”

On Thursday, the PA news agency revealed Swansea had refused to end their pursuit of Martin with conversations ongoing despite the unlikeliness of the 35-year-old moving to South Wales.

He was frontrunner for the role but former Derby and Chelsea assistant Jody Morris is now also a contender for the job.

Swansea are looking for a new manager after Cooper left by mutual consent earlier this month.

The former England Under-17 manager guided the Swans to the Sky Bet Championship play-off final in June but they lost 2-0 to Brentford at Wembley.

QPR assistant boss John Eustace had looked poised to take control but opted to stay at Rangers after holding talks with the Swans.