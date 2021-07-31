Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 1st 2021 Show Links
Sport

Graham Alexander wants more from Motherwell after stuttering pre-season

By Press Association
July 31 2021, 3.37pm
Motherwell manager Graham Alexander is still on the lookout for new additions (Jane Barlow/PA)
Motherwell manager Graham Alexander is still on the lookout for new additions (Jane Barlow/PA)

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander is targeting improvement and has called on the returning fans to roar his team to victory over Hibernian following a tough pre-season.

Alexander has several players missing including Mark O’Hara and is still looking to complete his squad.

Motherwell won their Premier Sports Cup group but lost to Airdrie in front of 700 travelling fans in a Lanarkshire derby and had some other challenging moments along the way.

Alexander is happy with his recruitment so far, however, and is looking for a flying start against Hibernian at Fir Park on Sunday as his side look to better last season’s eighth-placed finish in the Scottish Premiership.

“In professional sport you have always got to try and improve everything you do, even if you are top of the tree,” he said. “And that’s the target for us.

“It’s been a broken pre-season really, recruitment has been difficult, getting the right players in. We have had a lot of trialists in just to fulfil fixtures and look at those guys.

“We have probably had our main squad training together for 10 days to two weeks.

“But that’s the challenge, I’m not saying I’m the only manager who has that challenge in football, certainly in these times.

“We are happy with our recruitment so far but we are still light in certain areas.

“We probably want to carry two or three players more than we first planned because of the issues with Covid, which are not going away.

“At any point we could lose players through no fault of our own and we have to be strong enough to withstand that as the season goes through.

“We are still looking and working hard, we have some players we are trying to get over the line and we have an open mind about what we might find being let go by other clubs.”

There will be up to 4,500 home fans and potentially 2,000 Hibernian supporters at the league opener as restrictions on crowds ease further.

“We felt that impact when they first came through the door and it’s been really positive,” Alexander said.

“We didn’t have a positive night in the cup against our local rival but I suppose we got them used to the trials and tribulations of being a Motherwell supporter really early.

“But hopefully they will see we are creating a team that is dedicated to their job and wants to win games for the supporters and themselves.

“But we need everyone together. That’s the biggest thing in football, in life, I talk about it with my squad all the time, about being together on and off the pitch, and we need the supporters with us as well.

“We can’t do anything separate. Our club is fighting against much bigger clubs week in, week out, and we have to get that togetherness and that rapport between us and the supporters to make sure we are stronger when we come up against those opponents.

“If I know those supporters, from my short time, they will get behind us and give us that support.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier