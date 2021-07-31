Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Aston Villa agree deal with Bayer Leverkusen for Leon Bailey

By Press Association
July 31 2021, 4.01pm
Bayer Leverkusen’s Leon Bailey, right, is heading to Aston Villa (PA)
Aston Villa have agreed a deal to sign Jamaica winger Leon Bailey.

Villa announced on Saturday that a move had been put in place for the 23-year-old Bayer Leverkusen man, subject to a medical and personal terms being agreed.

Bailey has spent four seasons with Leverkusen, making over 100 appearances after his move from Genk.

He earned a place in the Bundesliga team of the season in 2018 and will head to Villa Park with 10 caps for his country to his name.

