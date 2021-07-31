Sport Aston Villa agree deal with Bayer Leverkusen for Leon Bailey By Press Association July 31 2021, 4.01pm Bayer Leverkusen’s Leon Bailey, right, is heading to Aston Villa (PA) Aston Villa have agreed a deal to sign Jamaica winger Leon Bailey. Villa announced on Saturday that a move had been put in place for the 23-year-old Bayer Leverkusen man, subject to a medical and personal terms being agreed. Bailey has spent four seasons with Leverkusen, making over 100 appearances after his move from Genk. He earned a place in the Bundesliga team of the season in 2018 and will head to Villa Park with 10 caps for his country to his name. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Football rumours: Manchester United about to pounce on Ruben Neves Manchester United agree deal to sign Raphael Varane from Real Madrid Football rumours: Juventus looking to offload Aaron Ramsey John Terry leaves role as Aston Villa assistant manager