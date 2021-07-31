Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 1st 2021 Show Links
Sport

Shane Sutherland nets second-half winner as Inverness edge Arbroath in opener

By Press Association
July 31 2021, 5.03pm
Shane Sutherland was the matchwinner at Gayfield Park (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Shane Sutherland’s second-half goal proved enough to give Inverness a 1-0 win in their cinch Championship opener at Arbroath.

Sutherland’s 65th-minute breakthrough gave Billy Dodds’ team the three points at Gayfield Park.

Sutherland came closest to breaking the deadlock before the break when his effort, following good work by Manu Duku, was cleared off the line.

The hosts had another let-off in the second half when Duku headed a cross by on-loan Norwich midfielder Reece McAlear past goalkeeper Derek Gaston, only to be denied by an offside flag.

Arbroath’s best chance came in the 62nd minute when Michael McKenna’s header was saved by visiting goalkeeper Mark Ridgers.

And the decisive breakthrough came three minutes later when Sutherland raced through and dinked the ball over Gaston to win the game for Inverness.

