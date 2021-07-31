Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Falkirk secure draw at Cove Rangers despite coronavirus outbreak

By Press Association
July 31 2021, 5.12pm
Falkirk did not let their pre-match coronavirus problems deter them as they drew 1-1 at Cove Rangers in their Scottish League One opener.

The Bairns played the game “under duress” after the Scottish Professional Football League board rejected their postponement plea following a spate of infections.

Nine players came out of self-isolation on Saturday morning, and they looked to be heading for the points after Aidan Nesbitt’s second-half strike put them ahead.

Nesbitt struck midway through the second period, converting after a goalmouth flurry.

But Rory McAllister levelled 13 minutes from time for the hosts to earn a point and disappoint Falkirk.

Montrose started the season well with a 3-0 win at Airdrie.

They went ahead in the 10th minute as Terry Masson latched on to Lewis Milne’s impressive ball and fired home.

The favour was returned five minutes after the break as Masson fed Milne, who proceeded to beat his man and arrow a low shot into the bottom corner.

Graham Webster’s penalty 16 minutes from time wrapped up the points.

Dumbarton also won 3-0 with a sound beating of Clyde.

Conrad Balatoni put through his own net as the visitors went ahead early on and Ross MacLean’s second before half-time strengthened their position.

Conner Duthie then sealed the game 10 minutes from time.

Goals from Russell McLean and Niah Payne gave Peterhead a 2-0 win over Alloa while East Fife and Queen’s Park drew 1-1.

