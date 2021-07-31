Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 1st 2021 Show Links
Sport

Substitute Lewis McGrattan rescues point for Morton against Dunfermline

By Press Association
July 31 2021, 5.17pm
Gary Oliver netted Morton’s first league goal of the season (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Gary Oliver netted Morton’s first league goal of the season (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Lewis McGrattan equalised off the bench on his league debut for Morton as they got their cinch Championship campaign off the mark with a 2-2 draw at home to Dunfermline.

The hosts took the lead midway through the first half after Deniz Mehmet brought down Chigozie Ugwu in the penalty box. Gary Oliver slotted the resulting spot-kick into the bottom-left corner for Morton’s first league goal of the season.

Nikolay Todorov and Don Thomas came close as the visitors looked to pull a goal back before the break.

Dunfermline continued to press as the second half got under way and they were rewarded with an equaliser from Todorov – on his league debut for the club – as his picked out the bottom corner from close range after 50 minutes.

Kevin O’Hara looked to have turned the game around as the Pars striker slotted the ball home following a corner after 74 minutes, but substitute McGrattan levelled with nine minutes remaining as his effort went in off a post for a share of the spoils.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier