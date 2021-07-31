Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
David Brooks bags a brace as Bournemouth ease past MK Dons

By Press Association
July 31 2021, 5.18pm
David Brooks celebrates scoring Bournemouth’s first goal (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
David Brooks scored twice as Scott Parker’s tenure as Bournemouth manager got off to a dream start with a thumping 5-0 win over MK Dons in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Dominic Solanke, Philip Billing and substitute Christian Saydee were also on target to help Parker’s side rout their Sky Bet League One visitors in what could be Swansea target Russell Martin’s last game in charge.

Brooks should have opened the scoring on the half-hour mark when Billing rounded off an excellent team move by cutting the ball back for the Wales international who blazed over.

He made amends nine minutes before half-time, cushioning a volley delicately into the corner after being expertly picked out by Republic of Ireland Under-21 international Gavin Kilkenny.

Solanke doubled the Cherries’ lead two minutes into the second half, turning neatly on the edge of the six-yard box before rifling home.

Billing added a third 17 minutes from time after seizing on a mix-up in the Dons defence and teenage debutant Saydee extended the advantage eight minutes later with a close-range finish.

There was still time for Brooks to add his second and Bournemouth’s fifth with a well-placed shot into the far corner with five minutes remaining.

