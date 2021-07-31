Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 1st 2021 Show Links
Sport

Malky Mackay applauds players as depleted Ross County draw with St Johnstone

By Press Association
July 31 2021, 6.57pm
Malky Mackay has had a difficult time since taking charge of Ross County (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Malky Mackay has had a difficult time since taking charge of Ross County (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Ross County manager Malky Mackay paid tribute to his troubled squad as they began the cinch Premiership season with a goalless draw at home to St Johnstone.

It has been a difficult pre-season for Mackay following his appointment in May, with two Premier Sports Cup games forfeited following a Covid-19 outbreak, leading to an early exit from the competition.

A mass exodus of players also coincided with his arrival after John Hughes had kept County in the top flight in the final game of his short-term reign.

And Mackay could not have been happier with the result against Saints, who saw Ali McCann blast a 70th-minute penalty over the crossbar while substitute Liam Craig also hit the woodwork late on at Dingwall.

He said: “It’s been a really tough few weeks. Two weeks ago they were all sitting in the house because of Covid.

“We’d already had the huge turnover of 15 players leaving and we only have five in so far. We only have 14 fit players and three or four children on the bench.

“Two of the boys were in the Gold Cup three days ago in America and Harry Paton was somewhere over the Atlantic 18 hours ago.

“For him to come, fly into London and fly up here this morning – and end up sitting on the bench and getting on the pitch – is testament to him.

“I was just waiting on a big wave coming in from the Cromarty Firth and taking the stadium out. It’s about the only thing that’s not happened so far.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game. Callum (St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson) has a really well-drilled team. They had a fantastic season.

“But credit to my team. They changed their system twice during the game so we’re delighted with the clean sheet.”

St Johnstone had high hopes of a winning start to the season after a tremendous 2020-21 campaign which saw them win both domestic cups and finish fifth in the league.

Boss Callum Davidson refused to blame McCann for the disappointing result though, as attention now turns towards next week’s Europa League third qualifying round tie at Galatasaray.

He said: “I thought it was a game we should have won. First half both teams played the same system.

“It was quite difficult to get any real flow in the game and it was quite scrappy. There was a lot of little niggly fouls that I thought the referee could have maybe played on.

“Second half I was pleased with the change in intensity as I asked them to be a little bit more positive on the front foot and more aggressive.

“Liam Craig was off the pitch and he is the one who usually takes penalties.

“It is just one of those things. Ali was confident and it’s disappointing because they are massive things in games and it could have turned things our way.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier