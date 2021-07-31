Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 1st 2021 Show Links
Sport

Manchester Originals men move to second in Hundred table with win at Welsh Fire

By Press Association
July 31 2021, 9.21pm
Joe Clarke impressed with the bat for Manchester Originals at Sophia Gardens (David Davies/PA)
Joe Clarke impressed with the bat for Manchester Originals at Sophia Gardens (David Davies/PA)

Manchester Originals moved to second place in The Hundred table with a seven-wicket win over Welsh Fire in Cardiff.

Having won the toss, the Fire posted 150 for six, which was boosted by some late-order hitting by Leus Du Plooy (43) and Matt Critchley, who finished 30 not out.

Tom Hartley had taken two for 11 from his 15 balls, including a caught-and-bowled to remove opener Josh Cobb for just two.

Joe Clarke (58) and Phil Salt (30) then made the chase look very straightforward as they put on 94, the highest opening stand of the competition.

An unbeaten 33 from Colin Munro saw the Originals chase down their victory target with five balls to spare, finishing 153 for three.

In Saturday’s late match at Headingley, Northern Superchargers claimed a first victory in the men’s competition as they beat Oval Invincibles by six wickets, helped by an unbeaten 47 from Harry Brook.

The Superchargers attack, spearheaded by three for 13 from leg-spinner Adil Rashid, restricted the Invincibles to 127 for six – with 27 having come from the last eight balls following Jason Roy’s rapid unbeaten 52.

Opener Chris Lynn made 48 before Yorkshire batsman Brook and Simpson, who finished 19 not out, guided the Superchargers home with three balls remaining at 128 for four.

Earlier, in the women’s game at Leeds, Alice Davidson-Richards put on an impressive display with bat and ball as the Superchargers edged out the Invincibles by four runs to move top of the table.

The hosts’ 109 for eight had looked below par despite a sluggish pitch, Davidson-Richards top-scoring with 42 off 30 balls.

Young bowler Alice Capsey impressed for the Invincibles, as the 16-year-old claimed two wickets in the space of three balls, conceding only nine runs from 20 deliveries.

Davidson-Richards, however, then returned two for 17 from 20 balls – defending 10 off the last five as the visitors finished on 105 for four, consigning the Invincibles to their first defeat in three despite a high score of 29 from Sarah Bryce.

In the early match at Sophia Gardens, Welsh Fire had secured their first win of The Hundred by defeating the Manchester Originals following an excellent effort in the field and Hayley Matthews’ impressive 71.

After being put in to bat, Sophie Ecclestone top-scored with an unbeaten 31 as the Originals, yet to claim a victory in the tournament, reached 120 for six. Georgia Hennessy took two for 24 from her 20 deliveries.

West Indies international Matthews then led the reply, hitting 71 from 50 balls, with Georgia Redmayne making an unbeaten 38 as the Fire reached their victory target with nine wickets and 12 balls to spare.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier