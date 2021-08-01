Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Paul Casey and Rory McIlroy in bronze medal play-off

By Press Association
August 1 2021, 8.42am
Paul Casey and Rory McIlroy are in a play-off (Richard Sellers/David Davies/PA)
Paul Casey and Rory McIlroy entered a seven-way play-off for the bronze medal as American Xander Schauffele took gold at Kasumigaseki Country Club.

Schauffele withstood an Olympic record round of 61 from South Africa-born Rory Sabbatini, who now represents Slovakia, to triumph by one shot on 18 under par, with Sabbatini finishing second.

Irish star McIlroy agonisingly missed a putt on the 18th that might have given him third outright, but he was among those who faced extra holes before the podium places could be completed.

He was joined by the likes of Great Britain’s Casey, recently-crowned Open champion Collin Morikawa and Japan’s Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, all tied on 15 under.

Schauffele held his nerve following Sabbatini’s bid to turn the leaderboard on its head.

Sabbatini’s round included an eagle, 10 birdies and two bogeys on a day of impressive low scoring across the board.

Schauffele is the first American Olympic golf champion since Charles Sands in 1900.

