Sunday, August 1st 2021
Sport

Tottenham record-breaker Alfie Devine signs first professional deal

By Press Association
August 1 2021, 10.00am
Tottenham teenager Alfie Devine, right, has signed his first professional contract (Martin Rickett/PA)
Tottenham teenager Alfie Devine, right, has signed his first professional contract (Martin Rickett/PA)

Tottenham have handed midfielder Alfie Devine his first professional deal on his 17th birthday.

Devine became Tottenham’s youngest-ever player and scorer in January when he stepped off the bench to net in their 5-0 FA Cup win at Marine.

Tottenham said on their official website: “We are delighted to announce that Alfie Devine has signed his first professional contract with the club.

“The young midfielder, who celebrates his 17th birthday today, has signed a contract that will run until 2024.”

Devine joined Tottenham’s academy from Wigan in the summer of 2020 and his debut against Marine in the FA Cup third round last season is his only senior appearance for the Premier League club.

