Tottenham record-breaker Alfie Devine signs first professional deal

Tottenham have handed midfielder Alfie Devine his first professional deal on his 17th birthday.

Devine became Tottenham’s youngest-ever player and scorer in January when he stepped off the bench to net in their 5-0 FA Cup win at Marine.

Tottenham said on their official website: “We are delighted to announce that Alfie Devine has signed his first professional contract with the club.

✍️ We are delighted to announce that Alfie Devine has signed his first professional contract with the Club. The young midfielder, who celebrates his 17th birthday today, has signed a contract that will run until 2024. 🙌 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 1, 2021

Devine joined Tottenham’s academy from Wigan in the summer of 2020 and his debut against Marine in the FA Cup third round last season is his only senior appearance for the Premier League club.