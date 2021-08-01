Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 2nd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Carlos Corberan happy with Huddersfield’s cup progress after shoot-out win

By Press Association
August 1 2021, 4.28pm
Carlos Corberan’s Huddersfield are into the second round (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Carlos Corberan’s Huddersfield are into the second round (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan was pleased to see his side progress to the second round of the Carabao Cup, beating Sheffield Wednesday 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out after the game finished goalless in normal time.

Goalkeeper Lee Nicholls was the hero for Huddersfield, who had the better chances during the game, saving spot-kicks from Massimo Luongo and Liam Palmer in the shoot-out. Former Owls striker Jordan Rhodes, Sorba Thomas, Danel Sinani and Lewis O’Brien all scored from the spot for the visitors.

Corberan said: “We came here wanting to continue in the Carabao Cup and we have achieved that target.

“We knew it would be a very competitive game and we created chances using our aggression against a team that kept good quality in the game.

“In some moments today, we played very well. I think the squad has given me a lot more depth. We have more options to play players in different positions.”

On speculation linking influential midfielder O’Brien with a big-money move to Leeds, Corberan commented: “He’s a key player and I have a lot of respect for him. I know how important he is for our club. We want to keep Lewis at the club.”

Wednesday manager Darren Moore said: “I thought it was a high-level performance. Both teams were absolutely spot on and at times I thought we moved the ball really well.

“Both teams cancelled each other out and I thought it was a relatively even contest. We’re disappointed because we don’t want to lose games.

“There’s always something to work on. We need to keep working on the training ground to get prepared for next weekend.

“We’ve had a large turnaround of players and they can all feel happy with their performance. They’ve gone toe-to-toe with Championship opponents. They’ll settle down and get better.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier