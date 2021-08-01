Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport

Jack Ross: Hibs fans made the difference in victory at Motherwell

By Press Association
August 1 2021, 8.07pm
Jack Ross was enthused about Hibs’ league opener (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jack Ross was enthused about Hibs' league opener (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Head coach Jack Ross admitted Hibernian fans had played a “massive part” in their 3-2 victory over Motherwell in a game that encapsulated what football had been missing last season.

Hibs had 1,810 fans in a crowd of 5,240 at Fir Park and the atmosphere spurred both sets of players on to produce a thrilling cinch Premiership opener.

Motherwell twice led through headed goals from Kevin Van Veen and Bevis Mugabi and Hibs fought back through Kyle Magennis and Christian Doidge before Martin Boyle’s 70th-minute penalty earned them the three points.

There were eight bookings from referee David Munro as well as controversial penalty calls as players bounced off the returning atmosphere in an edgy encounter.

“I think everybody that was here would have enjoyed the game,” Ross said. “It was a beautiful day, a beautiful pitch and a terrific atmosphere.

“We spoke regularly last season about how much no fans was a factor in games. I think you can see the difference today.

“It was aggressive, physical and played at a high intensity but nothing untoward. It was just a really good game.

“Hopefully that bodes well for what lies ahead. Obviously our supporters have gone away happy but I think everyone who was in the stadium would have enjoyed their afternoon’s entertainment.

“We spoke last season about how decision-making could be influenced by fans – sometimes not in a good way because sometimes you break ranks easier then you should, but other times how much it helps players and gives them extra energy.

“Undoubtedly it helps you run that little bit further and that bit harder. Especially when we were shooting towards our own fans in the second half, it helped us without a shadow of a doubt. They played a massive part in that game.

“All round, it was a really good day for us because we won the game and got the opportunity to share that joy with them at the end of the game.

“It’s just good to get back to playing football in front of supporters.”

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander felt his side deserved at least a point.

“Our energy levels dropped a bit midway through the second half but that’s understandable considering some of the players were playing their first game for months,” he said. “I was happy to see the team play like that against a top opponent.

“I thought the players and supporters bounced off each other. Our performance merited the support we got but the crowd really got behind us and they could see what a team we could potentially be this season in an attacking sense, how we worked off the ball, and unfortunately the result has gone away from us.

“But that’s a performance we need to replicate because in other games we will win.”

Alexander was frustrated to lose the game from a handball call against Stephen O’Donnell.

“I’ve not seen it from close up, only from wide-angle footage, but all I can see is Stephen O’Donnell is two yards away from the shot,” he said. “I defy anyone to do something different.”

