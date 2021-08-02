Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
On this day in 2012: Sir Chris Hoy wins fifth Olympic gold medal

By Press Association
August 2 2021, 6.03am
Sir Chris Hoy celebrates his fifth Olympic gold after victory in the team sprint at London 2012 (Tim Ireland/PA)
Sir Chris Hoy won a fifth Olympic gold medal on this day in 2012 after Great Britain’s men triumphed in the team sprint on a night of high drama at the Velodrome.

Hoy, Philip Hindes and Jason Kenny progressed to the final of the three-man, three-lap sprint in a world record of 42.747 seconds and clocked another world record in a stunning finale, finishing in 42.600secs.

In a repeat of the final four years previously in Beijing, France’s Gregory Bauge, Michael D’Almeida and Kevin Sireau had to settle for silver, finishing in 43.013.

Hoy, right, Jason Kenny, left, and Philip Hindes proudly display their team sprint gold medals
Bronze went to Germany (43.209), with world champions Australia (43.355) fourth.

British women Victoria Pendleton and Jess Varnish had earlier been relegated from the team sprint for a takeover infringement and Britain’s men’s team pursuit quartet had also set a world record.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry arrived after Pendleton and Varnish were eliminated from the competition, but were part of the capacity velodrome as an expectant crowd, including Prime Minister David Cameron, witnessed Hoy’s historic achievement.

The 36-year-old from Edinburgh, competing in his fourth Games, had won one-kilometre time-trial gold in Athens in 2004 and three titles at Beijing 2008.

Hoy, front right, won his sixth Olympic gold after a thrilling finish in the men's keirin at London 2012
Hoy, front right, won his sixth Olympic gold after a thrilling finish in the men’s keirin at London 2012 (John Giles/PA)

His Velodrome triumph in London brought him level with Sir Steve Redgrave as the Briton with most Olympic golds.

Five days later, Hoy became the most successful Briton in Olympic history with his sixth gold medal after winning the keirin in trademark fashion to send a partisan crowd into raptures.

Hoy, who also claimed 11 world titles, announced his retirement from cycling in April, 2013.

