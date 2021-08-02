Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 3rd 2021
Sport

5 of the summer’s top Premier League signings

By Press Association
August 2 2021, 6.04am Updated: August 2 2021, 8.07am
Jadon Sancho, Marc Guehi and Boubakary Soumare will look to make their mark in the Premier League this season (PA)
The Premier League train rolls back into town on Friday, August 13 when new boys Brentford host Arsenal.

While the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact on the finances of top-flight clubs, plenty of expenditure has occurred this summer.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five of the most notable signings made so far.

Raphael Varane (Manchester United)

The four-time Champions League winner could be a steal at a reported £34million rising to £42million given his experience and class. Manchester United have been in need of a centre-back to partner Harry Maguire for some time and have not only snapped up a serial winner but at the age of 28 there is still room for the France international to grow.

Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace)

After a breakthrough campaign on loan at Swansea from Chelsea during the 2020-21 term, the defender will ply his trade in the Premier League this season but not at Stamford Bridge after Crystal Palace swooped in. With new boss Patrick Vieira eager to play out from the back, Guehi fits the mould and comes with a big reputation from Chelsea, who have smartly inserted a sell-on clause and matching fee in the £20million deal.

Boubakary Soumare (Leicester)

Boubakary Soumare joined Leicester for a £17million fee
Boubakary Soumare joined Leicester for a £17million fee (Tim Goode/PA)

The Foxes seem to have stolen a march on their rivals once again in the form of securing Soumare after he starred in Lille’s title win. It should not take the midfielder long to justify his £17million price tag which was only so low due to the France Under-21 star having just 12 months left on his deal. The one-time PSG trainee is expected to make his mark on the Premier League and is not simply a destroyer.

Demarai Gray (Everton)

Attacker saw his career stall at Leicester and while a January move to Bayer Leverkusen proved to be short-term, the 25-year-old could flourish under Rafael Benitez, who is eager for his wide players to provide opportunities for main man Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Following a tough few years, Gray and Everton could be a perfect marriage.

Jadon Sancho (Manchester United)

A sum of £73million is a lot to part with for a 21-year-old, but the former Manchester City trainee has proven his credentials in the Bundesliga. Sancho flourished with Borussia Dortmund and has shown not only does he possess the tricks and flicks, but he can score with regularity too and will link up with several England team-mates at Old Trafford.

