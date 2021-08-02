Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 3rd 2021
Sport

Matheus Pereira dismisses claims he is ‘not committed’ to West Brom

By Press Association
August 2 2021, 5.21pm
Matheus Pereira has hit back at suggestions by his manager that he is not committed to West Brom (Frank Augstein/PA)
West Brom midfielder Matheus Pereira has hit back at the suggestion from his manager that he is “not committed” to the club.

Pereira, whose future has been the subject of much speculation since Albion were relegated from the Premier League last season, says he feels “disrespected” by the comments made by Valerien Ismael.

The Baggies boss spoke about Pereira following Saturday’s friendly win at Birmingham, when he confirmed the 25-year-old wished to leave.

Pereira has not played during West Brom’s pre-season preparations and has said he has a “life-changing” offer on the table from another club which he wants to pursue in a “fair and correct manner”.

The Brazilian said in a statement via his social media channels: “I remained silent and was not going to address anything until after the transfer window out of respect for the fans and my team-mates. However, after being called ‘not committed’ I felt extremely disrespected as a professional.

“No one has ever seen an interview in which I bad mouthed the club, or anyone associated with the club, or even that I wanted to leave the club by any means.

“That’s because I have character and I have respect for the club as it opened its doors for me when I needed and believed in me. Dedication has never lacked and I have been committed in the last two seasons.

“We fought our way back to the Premier League and we fought to stay in the Premier League, and I also know that every single professional fought for those goals just as I did.

“It’s extremely wrong for anybody to say I’m ‘not committed’ since I train and I commit as I normally would and give 100% every single day. I think it’s low to try and degrade my image and my professionalism in this manner.

“I don’t want to leave the club through the back door, that was never my plan or intention, quite the contrary. I want the club to be adequately rewarded for believing in me and supporting me for two seasons

“Three weeks ago I received an offer that would change my life and my family’s life forever. I come from humble beginnings, slowly but surely I have been building myself up and achieving things with a lot of hard work and dedication. To achieve financial freedom at 25 would be unimaginable.

“I want to leave, I want to seek new experiences, but want to do this in a fair and correct manner. I will be forever grateful to WBA, to its fans and to every single professional who works at the club and who welcomed me with open arms.

“To those who cheered me for these past two seasons, you’re part of my history! I’m a professional and I’ll always respect that.”

