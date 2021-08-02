Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Dean Henderson misses Manchester United training camp with effects of Covid-19

By Press Association
August 2 2021, 5.39pm
Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson will miss the club’s training camp in Scotland due to the after-effects of Covid-19 (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Goalkeeper Dean Henderson will miss Manchester United’s training camp in Scotland due to the after-effects of contracting Covid-19.

The 24-year-old was forced to withdraw from England’s Euro 2020 squad with a hip injury and although he has since recovered from that, contracting coronavirus last month has resulted in a minor set-back to his pre-season plans.

“Dean Henderson will miss Manchester United’s Scotland training camp while he continues his recovery from prolonged fatigue after contracting a COVID-19 infection three weeks ago,” said a club statement.

“He is expected to be training again soon.”

Spain goalkeeper David De Gea, whose long-established run as number one is under serious threat from Henderson, did join up with the squad at the camp in Scotland on Monday following his post-Euros break.

De Gea started 36 matches last season and Henderson 25 but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appeared to be leaning towards preferring the latter for the start of the new campaign.

New signing Tom Heaton and Lee Grant have played in United’s warm-up matches so far.

