Tuesday, August 3rd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Whitlock shows off his gold as GB toast more success – Monday’s sporting social

By Press Association
August 2 2021, 5.57pm
Max Whitlock was still celebrating on Monday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 2.

Olympics

Charlotte Worthington reflected on her achievement.

Great Britain’s eventing team won gold.

Emily Campbell took silver in the women’s +87kg weightlifting.

Influencer Tom Daley!

Laura Muir got her campaign under way.

Max Whitlock showed off his pommel gold.

Cricketer Aaron Finch enjoyed the cycling in Tokyo.

Football

Ally McCoist was ready for the new season.

MMA

Family time for Conor McGregor.

Formula One

Esteban Ocon was on cloud nine after Sunday’s triumph.

Lewis Hamilton congratulated Ocon.

Carlos Sainz celebrated after he was boosted up to third.

McLaren turned the clock back.

