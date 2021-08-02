Whitlock shows off his gold as GB toast more success – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 2.

Olympics

Charlotte Worthington reflected on her achievement.

🇬🇧OLYMPIC CHAMPION!!!🥇 IT WAS ALL OR NOTHING! 4 YEARS WORK PAYING OFF! WORDS CAN’T EXPLAIN HOW THIS FEELS AFTER ALL THE BUMPS IN THE ROAD, THANK YOU BMX!!! 🇬🇧❤️‍🔥 #teamgb #bmx #olympics pic.twitter.com/2yvaLjysbH — Charlotte Worthington (@chazworther) August 2, 2021

Great Britain’s eventing team won gold.

Congratulations to @TeamGB on winning their first gold medal in team eventing since 1972, and well done to @TomMcEwen1 and Toledo de Kerser for taking silver in the individual eventing. #TeamGB #Tokyo2020 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 2, 2021

Emily Campbell took silver in the women’s +87kg weightlifting.

Huge congratulations to Emily Campbell as she takes silver at Tokyo 2020. This is the first Olympic medal for a British female weightlifter & the first medal for GB weightlifting since 1984. Emily set a new British record in the C&J and Total. What an incredible performance! pic.twitter.com/fO82woP0Z9 — BritishWeightLifting (@GBWeightLifting) August 2, 2021

Influencer Tom Daley!

An update from @TomDaley1994's knitting 🤩 The campaign to make it an Olympic sport starts here!#TeamGB pic.twitter.com/JBeNCcgTnd — Team GB (@TeamGB) August 2, 2021

Laura Muir got her campaign under way.

Max Whitlock showed off his pommel gold.

Cricketer Aaron Finch enjoyed the cycling in Tokyo.

Track cycling is my favourite Olympic events…what’s yours? — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) August 2, 2021

Football

Ally McCoist was ready for the new season.

MMA

Family time for Conor McGregor.

Formula One

Esteban Ocon was on cloud nine after Sunday’s triumph.

I don’t know what to write I’m lost for words, we just won the Hungarian @f1 Grand Prix i will forever remember this moment !!🔥Thank you to @AlpineF1Team without them I would not have make it, and what a drive by the legend himself @alo_oficial he’s part of this too 🔥 #P1 pic.twitter.com/PpbyTOD4oL — Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) August 1, 2021

Lewis Hamilton congratulated Ocon.

Congratulations to @OconEsteban for his first win – he's been a real star and it’s so exciting to watch. I fought my heart out, gave it everything, feel pretty good about P2 in Hungary. To everyone who checked in, thank you. I’m just fine — ready for some rest! pic.twitter.com/e6u5rkXcjU — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) August 2, 2021

Carlos Sainz celebrated after he was boosted up to third.

Confirmed P3 🏆!! My second podium for @ScuderiaFerrari and super happy for the entire team after all the effort we have put into this first part of the season. It comes (again) in a non-typical way….but cheers 🥂!! FORZA FERRARI–#Carlossainz pic.twitter.com/fEcEisXDp6 — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) August 1, 2021

McLaren turned the clock back.