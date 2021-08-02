Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 3rd 2021 Show Links
Simone Biles returns and GB go for gold on land and in water in Tokyo on Tuesday

By Press Association
August 2 2021, 7.01pm Updated: August 2 2021, 9.01pm
USA’s Simone Biles is due to return to action in Tuesday’s beam final (Mike Egerton/PA)
Great Britain will be going for gold on more than one front on Tuesday, on land and in the water.

However, it is Simone Biles’ return to action which is likely to capture the attention of the world’s media.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what stands out on day 11 in Tokyo.

Athletics

Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson (left) in action during the third semi final of the Women’s 800 metres at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo
Team GB’s Keely Hodgkinson, Jemma Reekie and Alex Bell will be on the start line together in the women’s 800m final, and one or more of the trio could make it onto the podium. Hodgkinson won her semi-final while Reekie finished second in hers and Bell ran the quickest time of the three, 1.58.83, to claim her place. Abigail Irozuru and Jazmin Sawyers also go in the women’s long jump final, although the medals in the 200m will be decided in the absence of world champion Dina Asher-Smith, whose efforts to fight her way back from a torn hamstring ended in bitter disappointment.

Gymnastics

American superstar Simone Biles’ withdrawal from three of the four individual finals for which she had qualified to protect her mental health sent shockwaves through the sport. The 24-year-old had been tipped to equal, if not improve upon, her four golds in Rio, but has not competed since she pulled out of the women’s team final last week. However, USA Gymnastics has confirmed she will take part in the beam final.

Cycling

Great Britain’s Jason Kenny will hope to add to his tally of six Olympic gold medals in the team sprint
Britain’s cyclists have seen their dominance of major events challenged in recent years, but they have a genuine chance in the men’s team sprint. Jack Carlin and Ryan Owens will attempt to help six-time Olympic gold medallist Jason Kenny add to his tally.

Boxing

Pat McCormack heads into the welterweight final at the Kokugikan Arena having been handed a walkover in the last four when Ireland’s Aidan Walsh was forced to withdraw through injury. Cuba’s Roniel Iglesias stands between the 26-year-old Briton and gold in the 63-69kg division.

Diving

Great Britain’s Daniel Goodfellow and Jack Laugher finished seventh in the men’s synchronised 3m springboard final
Jack Laugher will hope to atone for the loss of his synchronised 3m springboard Olympic title when he goes in the men’s individual 3m springboard semi-final and hopefully the final. The reigning champion and partner Daniel Goodfellow could only finish seventh in last week’s final but Laugher, who won in Rio with Chris Mears, has a chance to make amends in an event which saw him claim silver five years ago.

Sailing

Great Britain’s Giles Scott is defending the Olympic title he won in Rio
The water is likely to be significantly less calm – or at least the competitors will hope so after the cancellation of racing on Monday because of a lack of wind in Enoshima – as Britain’s Giles Scott and John Gimson and Anna Burnet complete their campaigns. Defending champion Scott in the Finn class and Gimson and Burnet in the mixed Nacra 17 are already guaranteed medals with the former favourite to repeat his heroics in Rio.

  • Olympics 2020 Live – BBC 1 0900, 1245, 2350, BBC 2 1200
  • Olympic Breakfast – BBC 1 0600
  • Athletics – Eurosport 1 0045, 0200, 1120
  • Basketball – Eurosport 2 0200, 1440
  • Beach Volleyball – Eurosport 2 0055, 0400, 0500
  • Boxing – Eurosport 1 0430, 1010
  • Cycling – Eurosport 1 0720
  • Climbing – Eurosport 2 1130
  • Diving – Eurosport 2 0645
  • Gymnastics – Eurosport 2 0425
  • Sailing – Eurosport 1 0545
  • Skateboarding – Eurosport 2 1245
  • Swimming – Eurosport 1 2225
  • Weightlifting – Eurosport 1 0545

