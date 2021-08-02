Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 3rd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Southampton sign defender Tino Livramento from Chelsea

By Press Association
August 2 2021, 7.54pm
Tino Livramento is the second teenager to join Southampton from Chelsea in the space of five days (John Walton/PA)
Southampton have signed defender Tino Livramento from Chelsea on a five-year deal.

Livramento, 18, is the second teenager to join Southampton from Chelsea in the space of five days after the arrival of fellow defender Dynel Simeu.

Saints said: “Southampton Football Club is delighted to announce it has completed the signing of exciting young full-back Tino Livramento from Chelsea.

“A highly sought-after talent, Livramento arrives at St Mary’s on a five-year contract, bolstering Ralph Hasenhuttl’s squad ahead of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign.”

Livramento is an England under-20 international and was included on Chelsea’s bench last season in their Premier League win at Manchester City and the home defeat to Arsenal, both in May.

Saints boss Hasenhuttl said: “He’s one of the best young players in his position in the country and there were a lot of clubs who were interested in signing him, but finally he chose to join us.

“I think he has made a very good choice, and this will be an excellent place for him to continue his development and hopefully reach his full potential.”

