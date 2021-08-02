Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 3rd 2021
Sport

Liam Polworth and Innes Cameron on target as Killie topple Ayr in season-opener

By Press Association
August 2 2021, 9.55pm
Kilmarnock won their cinch Championship opener (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Kilmarnock won their cinch Championship opener (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Kilmarnock marked their first game back in the second tier of Scottish football since 1993 with a 2-0 home victory over Ayrshire rivals Ayr.

Veteran winger Chris Burke saw a shot saved by visiting goalkeeper Charlie Albinson in the opening five minutes, with Euan Murray then heading wide of the target as Kilmarnock piled on early pressure.

Albinson was called into action again midway through the first half, keeping out Innes Cameron’s front-post header with an impressive reaction save.

Cameron should have put the hosts in front in the opening minutes of the second half but he headed a superb Burke delivery agonisingly wide.

But Kilmarnock finally opened the scoring in the 56th minute when Liam Polworth slotted in from the right side of the box on his league debut following good work from Burke.

Cameron eventually got his goal from the penalty spot in the 86th minute after Jack Baird was adjudged to have handled in the box.

