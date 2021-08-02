Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 3rd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Motherwell’s Kevin Van Veen hopes to continue causing defences problems

By Press Association
August 2 2021, 10.33pm Updated: August 2 2021, 11.15pm
Kevin Van Veen impressed for Motherwell (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Kevin Van Veen impressed for Motherwell (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Motherwell striker Kevin Van Veen hopes to cause cinch Premiership defences problems after “playing around” with the Hibernian’s centre-backs.

Van Veen was one of the major positives in Motherwell’s opening 3-2 defeat at Fir Park, heading home the opener, impressing the home fans with some sublime touches and putting himself about.

The former Scunthorpe man is keen to keep exciting the Well fans.

“I felt as though I had the Hibs centre-backs in my pocket a bit, just playing around with them,” he said.

“I hope I can do that a lot more, that I can cause defenders a lot more trouble. They don’t really know who I am.

“I was quite happy with the performance but I’d rather have had the win.

“I’m very frustrated that we didn’t take three points. I would have been happy with a win and me not scoring.

“On the other hand it’s good to score and show myself as I did on Sunday, with man of the match and a goal. We’ll take positives because we played some good football and deserved a lot more than zero points out of the game.”

Van Veen has been reunited with former Iron boss Graham Alexander after an injury-hit campaign.

“I’m getting fitter and fitter because last year I missed the whole season really with quite heavy injuries,” the 30-year-old said. “I’ve been training hard pre-season and really enjoying my training here. I can’t wait for the next game and I’ll maybe score more than one goal.

“I’d like to think I’m different to other players, I certainly want to be.

“I don’t want to be the kind of player who just passes it sideways, I want to entertain the fans, get them off their seats from time to time, be creative. I want to be important for my team-mates.

“Hard work comes first and then hopefully my quality shines through and we get three points.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]