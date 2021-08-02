Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Hibs’ Kyle Magennis aiming to kick on after fortuitous equaliser at Motherwell

By Press Association
August 2 2021, 10.33pm
Hibernian’s Kyle Magennis had an injury-hit debut season (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Hibernian midfielder Kyle Magennis welcomed an overdue stroke of luck after starting the cinch Premiership season with a goal in a 3-2 victory at Motherwell.

The former St Mirren player admitted he benefited from a slice of fortune when scoring Hibs’ first equaliser.

Such breaks have been in short supply in recent years for Magennis, who missed much of the 2018-19 campaign through injury and then ruptured a cruciate ligament in January 2020.

After being reunited with former Buddies boss Jack Ross at Easter Road in October last year, Magennis had a stop-start debut season with a hamstring injury and Covid among the obstacles he faced.

The midfielder added an attacking edge to the Hibs midfield and might have had a first-half penalty after netting following a Paul McGinn cutback which came through a crowd of bodies.

“I didn’t really know much about the goal, to be fair, it just bounced off me and went in, but that’s a good start to the season,” he said.

“Hopefully I can kick on from here. It’s the first full pre-season I’ve had in two years. I’m feeling fit and it shows on the park.

“It was really difficult at the start, but these things happen in football.

“You just need to get your head down and deal with it and hopefully none of that happens this year, I get an injury-free year and kick on from it.

“It’s always good working with a manager who knows what you are capable of. He just kept saying to me last year, ‘Don’t worry about it, I’ll always believe in you, just get your head down, get fit and we’ll take it as we go’.”

