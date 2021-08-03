Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Jason Kenny still level with Sir Chris Hoy on six golds after sprint silver

By Press Association
August 3 2021, 10.11am Updated: August 3 2021, 11.11am
Jack Carlin, Ryan Owens and Jason Kenny show off their silver medals (Danny Lawson/PA)
Jason Kenny missed the first of his three chances to move clear of Sir Chris Hoy’s Olympic gold medal tally as Great Britain took silver in the men’s team sprint in Izu.

Kenny, tied with Hoy on six, rode alongside Jack Carlin and Ryan Owens, but the trio were comfortably beaten by all-conquering Holland, who set a new Olympic record of 41.369 seconds.

With the British riders struggling to hold one another’s wheels they finished three seconds down on the Dutch, who have not been beaten in a team sprint event since 2017.

Though he missed gold, Kenny still earned an eighth Olympic medal, moving him level with Sir Bradley Wiggins.

But the trio will be disappointed with their performance in the final. In the first round they had set a time of 41.829 and though that would still have been beaten by the Dutch, it was proof the final was nowhere near Britain’s best.

Kenny still has two more chances to add to his medal haul in these Games, due to compete in Friday’s individual sprint before Sunday’s keirin, but the challenge of beating the Dutch has clearly got no easier.

Kenny told the BBC: “We poured our heart into the second ride to get to the final and then just rolled the dice in the final.

Great Britain and Holland in action
Great Britain were beaten by Holland (Danny Lawson/PA)

“We geared up and just went for it, and obviously we knew we had a bit of ground to make up. I had nothing in the final, I was rubbish.”

Owens added: “It’s a dream come true. This team has got a pretty good track record and there’s a lot to live up to.

“It’s been a different few months but to come through it with these guys is amazing.

“We got our best out on the day, you have to show up in every race and there’s no pacing it in the team sprint.”

