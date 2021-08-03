Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 3rd 2021 Show Links
‘I’m constantly learning’ – Emma Raducanu vows to be patient after San Jose loss

By Press Association
August 3 2021, 10.15am
Emma Raducanu’s first outing since her Wimbleson heroics ended in defeat (David Gray/AELTC Pool/PA)
Emma Raducanu acknowledged she was at the start of her journey after her first match since her Wimbledon heroics ended in defeat in San Jose.

The 18-year-old stole the hearts of the nation when she progressed to the fourth round at SW19 in just her second professional tournament, becoming the youngest Briton to reach that stage in the open era.

A month after her Monday night exit on Court One, where she had to retire against Ajla Tomljanovic due to breathing difficulty, she was back in action in the first round of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.

However, she suffered a 6-3 6-2 loss to China’s 51st-ranked Zhang Shuai in what was just her second WTA Tour match.

And Raducanu knows she has to be patient.

“I am still at the very beginning of my journey so every opportunity I get I am very grateful because I feel like I am constantly learning,” she said.

“On the WTA Tour every match is going to be difficult and there aren’t going to be many good matches.

“I am at the very beginning, it is my second WTA Tour tournament, I am just learning and it is onwards from here.

“What I learned is how to try and deal with someone when they are playing very well and you feel like you are not doing much wrong but you are constantly on the back foot.

“That is not something I am used to at the levels I have played before. Stepping up to this level, I feel she just dictated me. I didn’t play badly so I am just continuing with the hard work I am doing.

“If I keep going this way at some point it will pay off.”

