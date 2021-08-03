Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 3rd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Family’s joy for Rochdale’s Olympic sailing golden boy

By Press Association
August 3 2021, 10.45am Updated: August 3 2021, 11.37am
Leslie and Vivian Bithell celebrate after their son Stuart Bithell and his helm Dylan Fletcher won a gold medal in the 49er medal race during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at Bithell’s home club, Hollingworth Lake Sailing Club, near Rochdale. Picture date: Tuesday August 3, 2021.
Family and friends of Team GB’s sailing golden boy Stuart Bithell gathered in his home town to watch his heart-stopping, finishing-line first place win.

Bithell, 34, from Rochdale, and his helm Dylan Fletcher, 33, from Market Harborough, went into the 49er medal race in second place but finished in first, just ahead of their German rivals, with the lead changing hands throughout the race.

The tense finish saw Bithell’s mother, Viv, waving a Union flag, and his father, Les, joyfully hugging each other as friends watched the race at Hollingworth Lake Sailing Club near Rochdale, where it all began for the Olympic champion.

After anxious minutes willing the Team GB pair on with shouts of: “Come on Stuart!” cheers and clapping erupted when they finally took gold in Tokyo.

Mrs Bithell, 68, told the PA news agency: “It’s been really exciting and we are absolutely delighted with what’s happened.

Vivian Bithell
Vivian Bithell watches her son win an Olympic gold medal (Peter Byrne/PA)

“I was convinced they had got it, but it was a bit hairy with the Germans at the end.

“We’ve spoken to him on Facetime and he’s absolutely beaming and can’t believe it, he said himself it’s not sunk in yet, so there’s going to be some celebrations going in the next week or so.”

Mr Bithell, 67, said he did not push his son into the sport, but Stuart’s own enthusiasm shone through as he grew up, with the youngster always asking his parents to take him to the sailing club at Hollingworth, which gave him a solid grounding.

Team GB Tokyo 2020 Sailing Team Announcement
Great Britain’s Stuart Bithell during the Team GB Tokyo 2020 Sailing team announcement at Haven Rockley Park Holiday Park, Poole (Andrew Matthews/PA Images)

From the age of 16 he became focused to win, the family travelling across the UK and abroad as he competed in regatta competitions, before he took silver in the 470 class alongside Luke Patience at London 2012.

The pandemic meant the proud parents were unable to see their son win gold in person Mrs Bithell said: “We we’re all booked up to go, twice, we were really looking forward to going and obviously it’s not happened, but we’ve been able to watch the sailing very intently and today has been really nice actually, at the sailing club, where it all started with all his friends.”

And his parents hope their son’s achievement will inspire the next generation of young sailors at Hollingworth.

Olympic sailor's family celebrates
Celebrations erupt at Hollingworth Lake Sailing Club, near Rochdale (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mrs Bithell said: “They’ve been so supportive and you ask them what he’s been doing throughout the year and they all know what he’s up to, they are watching him on Facebook and Instagram, they are so interested.

“They are all on the front line today watching the racing, it’s been fabulous.”

Bithell’s partner cracked open the champagne to celebrate as she watched the final in Poole, Dorset.

Katherine Kimber told Good Morning Britain: “We are at Parkstone Yacht Club and they had a few bottles in the fridge so, yeah, we’ve cracked that open.

“It was just so tense right into the last second, it was just amazing to watch.”

