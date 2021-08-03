Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
MK Dons captain Dean Lewington to take reins while club seek new boss

By Press Association
August 3 2021, 10.47am
Skipper Dean Lewington has been placed in interim charge at MK Dons (Tim Goode/PA)
Skipper Dean Lewington will take interim charge of first-team affairs at MK Dons as the club search for a replacement for manager Russell Martin, the League One outfit have announced.

Martin left Stadium MK at the weekend to take over at Sky Bet Championship Swansea after the Welsh side met a buy-out clause in his contract.

With Martin’s coaching team of Luke Williams, Dean Thornton and Matt Gill joining him at the Liberty Stadium, sporting director Liam Sweeting has confirmed that 37-year-old defender Lewington has been asked to step into the breach ahead of Saturday’s curtain-raiser at Bolton.

The club posted on Twitter: “Liam Sweeting has confirmed that Dean Lewington will take interim care of #MKDons while the club searches for a new manager.”

Former Wimbledon trainee Lewington has made more than 800 appearances for the club since joining in July 2004.

