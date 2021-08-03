Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
EFL reaffirms support for players taking the knee in upcoming season

By Press Association
August 3 2021, 11.23am
The English Football League has reaffirmed its support to players and staff who wish to take the knee during the forthcoming season (Adam Davy/PA)
The English Football League has reaffirmed its support to players and staff who wish to take the knee during the forthcoming season.

For over a year, players have made a personal choice to perform the act of protest in a bid to bring attention to racial injustice and inequality.

Ahead of the weekend’s opening round of EFL fixtures, the governing body has issued a statement insisting “where players choose to take the knee to oppose discrimination, they have support from the League”.

The EFL also revealed that throughout the 2021-22 campaign it will be promoting a new ‘Together Against Discrimination’ matchday message which will see clubs across all three divisions adopting a unified position on a matchday reiterating that racism, discrimination and abuse is not welcome in the game or in communities. New sleeve badges have also been issued to be worn by players’ and officials’ kits.

EFL chief executive Trevor Birch said: “The EFL takes the issue of tackling racism and discrimination, in all its forms, very seriously, but we must always strive to do more.

“That is why we commissioned an independent research on the issue of anti-discrimination on a matchday to help inform our approach.

“We have heard the message from players who wish to take the knee loud and clear, and they have the EFL’s support. Likewise, we support any individuals who take a stand against prejudice in other ways, and we must show respect and support to our clubs and players whichever way they choose.

“Both within the EFL and across the wider game we are committed to working collectively as we are stronger when we all work together against discrimination.

“The message is clear: prejudice and abuse – whether in the street, in the stadium or online – has no place in society, and the EFL will not accept it. Football is a game with many opinions. But those who do not share our opinion on removing racism and discrimination from our game are not welcome.”

