Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 3rd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Britain’s most successful Olympians Jason and Laura Kenny add to medal haul

By Press Association
August 3 2021, 11.39am Updated: August 3 2021, 12.05pm
Laura and Jason Kenny with their silver medals (Danny Lawson/PA)
Laura and Jason Kenny with their silver medals (Danny Lawson/PA)

Jason and Laura Kenny racked up further Olympic medal success at the Izu Velodrome on Tuesday.

Team GB’s golden couple had to settle for a silver medal each in the men’s sprint and women’s pursuit respectively.

In Jason’s case, the silver arguably makes him the most successful British male Olympian of all time. He sits level with Sir Bradley Wiggins on eight medals in all, but has six golds compared to Wiggins’ five and two silvers to Wiggins’ one.

Britain’s most decorated male Olympians
Britain’s most decorated male Olympians (PA Graphic)

Jason also remains level with Sir Chris Hoy’s record of six gold medals, though backed up by one more silver. He has the chance to move out on his own with further success in the individual sprint or the keirin.

He managed a team sprint gold in Beijing 13 years ago and also an individual silver, before adding two further golds at London 2012 and three at Rio 2016.

Kenny reflected on reaching eight medals on Tuesday and told the BBC: “Every time you come back it just gets harder.

Britain’s most decorated female Olympians
Britain’s most decorated female Olympians (PA Graphic)

“The team sprint was always our best chance of getting on the podium so I’m really happy with where we are.”

Laura can eclipse Charlotte Dujardin as Britain’s most decorated female Olympian of all time at the Tokyo Games.

Her four golds are a record for a British woman and silver on Tuesday took her to five medals overall, one behind Dujardin whose equestrian medal count is three golds, one silver and two bronze.

Laura Kenny competes again in the omnium and madison.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]