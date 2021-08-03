Japan striker Yoshinori Muto leaves Newcastle by mutual consent

Japan international Yoshinori Muto has left Newcastle after his contract was torn up by mutual consent with a year remaining.

The Magpies have confirmed that the 29-year-old striker, who has been linked with a return to his native country with Vissel Kobe reportedly monitoring his situation, has severed his ties with the club.

A statement on Newcastle’s website read: “Japan international forward Yoshinori Muto has left Newcastle United by mutual consent. The club and player have come to an agreement on the final year of his contract.

“Everybody at Newcastle United thanks him for his efforts at St James’ Park and wishes him well for the future.”

Muto, who was signed from German club Mainz by Rafael Benitez for £9.5million during the summer of 2018, made 10 starts and a further 18 appearances from the bench in all competitions, scoring two goals, the first of them in the Premier League at Manchester United.

However, he spent last season on loan at Spanish side Eibar and, with current head coach Steve Bruce attempting to free up funds in an attempt to strengthen his squad, he has found himself surplus to requirements on Tyneside.