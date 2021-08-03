Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 4th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Dean Lewington takes interim charge of MK Dons after Russell Martin exit

By Press Association
August 3 2021, 1.59pm
Dean Lewington has been placed in interim charge as MK Dons look for a new manager (Mike Egerton/PA)
Dean Lewington has been placed in interim charge as MK Dons look for a new manager (Mike Egerton/PA)

MK Dons sporting director Liam Sweeting has told the club’s players they are in good hands after captain Dean Lewington was put in interim charge.

Sweeting has confirmed the 37-year-old will take up the reins as the Dons search for a new manager following the departure of Russell Martin and his staff to Swansea.

He told a press conference: “Dean Lewington has really stepped up here in the way he’s handled himself and the way he spoke to the group on Monday, after I had spoken to them.

“He’s made it clear that he’s a player and he wants to play, but what he is is a leader and an extremely good person that this group look up to. For him to step up and lead this group in the interim puts us in really safe hands.”

Martin left Stadium MK at the weekend to take over at Sky Bet Championship Swansea after the Welsh side met a buy-out clause in his contract, and Lewington will oversee preparations for Saturday’s League One opener at Bolton.

Sweeting said: “I get a disappointed and angry vibe from the team that we have to use as fuel to go into the start of the season. We hope that they have an extra bit of motivation to prove to everyone, including those who are maybe writing us off now, that we are still here and still functioning.

“Ultimately, their careers are not defined by Russell Martin just as mine isn’t. They joined MK Dons first and foremost and I would hope they would be professional and we will look forward to who comes in together.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier