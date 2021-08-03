Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 4th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Terrific Tuesday for Team GB – Tuesday’s sporting social

By Press Association
August 3 2021, 6.53pm
Giles Scott won the gold medal in the men’s Finn class at the Tokyo Olympics (PA)
Giles Scott won the gold medal in the men’s Finn class at the Tokyo Olympics (PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 3.

Olympics

More medals for Team GB.

Keely Hodgkinson was in confident mood.

She had every right to be.

Adam Gemili was still struggling for words.

Max Whitlock headed home.

So did Sir Matthew Pinsent and Sharron Davies.

Sir Ben Ainslie congratulated Giles Scott on retaining his Finn class gold.

Sir Chris Hoy was proud of Jason Kenny.

Sam Quek’s daughter was impressed with the early flurry of medals.

Jade Jones promised to come back stronger.

David De Gea enjoyed Spanish success.

Karsten Warholm was a picture after shattering his own world record to win the men’s 400m hurdles.

Football

Declan Rice returned to West Ham training.

Happy Harry.

Manchester United reflected on Teddy Sheringham’s debut, on this day in 1997.

Arsenal recalled the signing of Thierry Henry, on this day 22 years ago.

Leicester marked four years since the arrival of Kelechi Iheanacho and six years since signing N’Golo Kante.

Dreams really do come true.

Happy birthdays…

Cricket

Jos Buttler was raring to go.

Tennis

Genie Bouchard was on TV.

Formula One

Jules Bianchi was remembered on his birthday.

UFC

Conor McGregor worked hard.

Darts

Michael Van Gerwen was feeling ready.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier