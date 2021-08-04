Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
On this day in 2006: Martin O’Neill appointed new Aston Villa boss

By Press Association
August 4 2021, 6.03am
Former Celtic boss Martin O’Neill was confirmed as the new manager of Aston Villa on this day in 2006 (David Davies/PA)
Former Celtic boss Martin O’Neill was confirmed as the new manager of Aston Villa on this day in 2006.

O’Neill replaced David O’Leary, who was sacked by the Midlands club at the end of the 2005/06 season, on a 12-month rolling contract.

The Northern Irishman had been away from football for over a year after stepping down as Celtic boss in May 2005 to look after his ill wife Geraldine.

It had been six years since O’Neill had last managed in the Premier League with Leicester but he had been successful north of the border, winning the league title three times.

Upon taking the job, he said: “This is a fantastic challenge, I am willing and ready to go.

“I am well aware of the history of this football club. Trying to restore it to its days of former glory seems a long way away – but why not try?

“It is nearly 25 years since they won the European Cup but that is the dream.”

