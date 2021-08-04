Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 4th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Boxer to be made unofficial mayor of Wolverhampton as city celebrates silver

By Press Association
August 4 2021, 9.53am Updated: August 4 2021, 10.53am
Benjamin Whittaker, right, took silver in the final bout (Mike Egerton/PA)
Boxer Ben Whittaker will get the chance to become the unofficial mayor of Wolverhampton after winning Olympic silver, the city’s mayor has pledged.

Greg Brackenridge said Whittaker will receive a hero’s welcome on his return to the West Midlands – and had “earned a day with the mayoral chains”.

Mr Brackenridge said he had been inundated with phone calls since Whittaker joked after his quarter-final fight that he wanted to “become the mayor of Wolverhampton” if he won gold.

The Mayor of Wolverhampton, Greg Brackenridge, and the owner of Firewalker boxing club, Kirkwood Walker
Whittaker won silver in Tokyo after losing a split decision to Cuba’s Arlen Lopez in the men’s light-heavyweight category.

A strong start from the Cuban left Whittaker with a mountain to climb and while he edged the final round of the three-round contest, Lopez won gold after getting the nod from four of the five judges.

After watching the fight at his home, Mr Brackenridge admitted it was “bittersweet” to see 24-year-old Whittaker win silver.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Twelve
Ben Whittaker and Cuba’s Arlen Lopez on the podium after the Olympic final bout (Mike Egerton/PA)

He added: “There is disappointment of course because you always want to win, but I think he has done us all very, very proud.

“He’s really put us on the map – he’s managed to win a silver and we are really proud of him.

“My phone has not stopped ringing since Ben made his comment a few days ago.”

Mr Brackenridge, who has offered to let Whittaker attend an official function and don the mayoral chains on his return to Wolverhampton, said: “He’s going to get a hero’s welcome. Of course we are going to be doing that.

“I think he has earned a day with the mayoral chains.”

Wolverhampton’s Firewalker boxing club said in a statement that everyone there was proud of what Whittaker had achieved in Tokyo.

The statement, posted on the club’s Facebook page, said: “He has shown the world that a young boy from Darlaston can not only compete on the world stage but also come home with an Olympic silver medal.

“Huge respect to everyone who has been a part of his journey.”

