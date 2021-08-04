Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Tottenham fans survey shows 94 per cent unhappy with club’s performance

By Press Association
August 4 2021, 1.19pm
Tottenham fans are unhappy with how the club is being run, according to a survey (Paul Childs/PA)
Tottenham fans are unhappy with how the club is being run, according to a survey (Paul Childs/PA)

Ninety-four per cent of Tottenham fans are unhappy with the club’s performance on the pitch, an annual survey conducted by the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust (THST) shows.

Spurs, who fired Jose Mourinho in April, finished seventh in the Premier League last season, qualifying for the Europa Conference League, and extended their trophy drought to 13 years after more disappointment in the cup competitions.

The results of the survey, which was not held last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, are in stark comparison to 2019 when 92 per cent of fans were satisfied with how things were going on the pitch after the recent run to the Champions League final.

The dissatisfaction of the 8,358 people surveyed extended to off-field matters as well and 75 per cent said they felt owners ENIC’s stewardship had declined over the last year, with 77 per cent not having confidence in the long-term strategy.

Some of the reasons for the discontent were the club’s involvement in the European Super League, the lack of investment in the first-team squad, the failure to build on Mauricio Pochettino’s achievements and the handling of Mourinho’s sacking and the subsequent search for a new manager. Nuno Espirito Santo was finally appointed 72 days later.

The criticism will come as no surprise for the club following protests at the end of last season against ENIC’s ownership and the reign of chairman Daniel Levy.

In May, Spurs announced the plans to introduce fan representation on the board, with full voting power.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier